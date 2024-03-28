Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,800 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the February 29th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,678.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
