Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,800 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the February 29th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,678.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

