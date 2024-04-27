Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $724,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 126,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

