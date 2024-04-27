Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AIB Acquisition were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

AIB Acquisition stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. AIB Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

