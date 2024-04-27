GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 388,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

