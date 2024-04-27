Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $206.53. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,595,022.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,553. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $247,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.