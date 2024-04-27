Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,101 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNVT stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

