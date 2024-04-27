Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 29,035 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,035 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $15.03 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

