GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,827 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

