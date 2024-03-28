Courier Capital LLC Buys 286 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.