Courier Capital LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

NYSE DIS opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

