Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) vs. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Head to Head Analysis

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$34.10 million ($1.22) -0.84 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -44.01% -38.58% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,592.49%

Volatility and Risk

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. It also offers SNS-101, an active monoclonal antibody that is in clinical Phase 1/2 targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's pipeline includes SNS-103 and SNS-102, an active monoclonal antibody, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as SNS-201 is a bispecific antibody targeting CD28. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

