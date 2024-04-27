Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at C$20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

