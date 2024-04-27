ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) versus Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Critical Analysis

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.53% 12.12% 1.32% Washington Trust Bancorp 12.01% 10.18% 0.65%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ACNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACNB and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

ACNB currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $115.08 million 2.53 $31.69 million $3.72 9.18 Washington Trust Bancorp $364.80 million 1.22 $48.18 million $2.71 9.65

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACNB beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also provides debit cards; automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services; and investment portfolio and wholesale funding services. The Wealth Management Services segment offers investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services for personal and institutional clients. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

