Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.03.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
