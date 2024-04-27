Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,331 shares of company stock valued at $206,118. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.