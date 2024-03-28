Courier Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

