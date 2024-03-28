CPA Asset Management LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 1,979,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,937. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

