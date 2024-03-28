Critical Survey: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) versus United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and United Parks & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $108.65 million 3.11 $18.26 million $0.47 19.32 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.99 $234.20 million $3.63 14.70

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 16.81% 24.50% 17.92% United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 United Parks & Resorts 1 1 1 0 2.00

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 71.49%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

