Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $150.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

