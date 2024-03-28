Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

