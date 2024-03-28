DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,996. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

