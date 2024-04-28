Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Down 39.1% in April

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

