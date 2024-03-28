DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 8.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of DoubleVerify worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

