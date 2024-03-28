Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 143.2% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dundee Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868. Dundee has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Dundee Company Profile
