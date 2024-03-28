Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 143.2% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dundee Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868. Dundee has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

