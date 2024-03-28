Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Reaches $200.43

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and approximately $291,265.83 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.43 or 0.00282094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform.

