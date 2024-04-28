Pineapple Financial Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL)

Pineapple Financial’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 29th. Pineapple Financial had issued 875,000 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $3,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Pineapple Financial’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Pineapple Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PAPL opened at $1.33 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
