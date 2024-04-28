PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.05.

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

