Evercore ISI Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.30. 1,272,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

