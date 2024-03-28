First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FICS opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80,579 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

