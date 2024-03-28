First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FICS opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
