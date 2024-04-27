Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 122.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.