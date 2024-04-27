HC Wainwright Trims Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price to $16.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.