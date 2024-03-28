FLC Capital Advisors Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.41. 188,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.