Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VYM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.