LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is AMH Equity Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. LightPath Technologies makes up about 3.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.08% of LightPath Technologies worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.