Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter.

SPDN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

