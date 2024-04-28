Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) is AMH Equity Ltd’s Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd cut its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the period. Twin Disc makes up 10.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 5.37% of Twin Disc worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TWIN opened at $16.56 on Friday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

