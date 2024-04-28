Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Conduent makes up 5.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.74% of Conduent worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Conduent by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Conduent stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

