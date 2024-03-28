Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 1,689,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,796. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $62.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

