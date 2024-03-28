Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 2,587,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,994,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

