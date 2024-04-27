Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.