Callan Capital LLC Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

