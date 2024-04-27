41,564 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 433,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 130,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHDG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

