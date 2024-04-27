Callan Capital LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

