Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

