Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,512. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

