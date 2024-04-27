Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 31,340 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,757. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

