Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after buying an additional 160,359 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,605,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

AXON traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.23. 300,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.90. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

