Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The stock has a market cap of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.29.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

