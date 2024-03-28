HC Wainwright Comments on ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.78 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

