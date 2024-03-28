HC Wainwright Comments on ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.78 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

