Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

bluebird bio Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 515,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

