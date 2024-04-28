DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5339 per share. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

